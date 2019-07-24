All the gossip and the fashion mistakes from Splendour 2019

Angela Barnard, Joshua Lowe and Hannah Vermeulen, of Tasmania, at Splendour in the Grass 2019 at Byron Bay.

Angela Barnard, Joshua Lowe and Hannah Vermeulen, of Tasmania, at Splendour in the Grass 2019 at Byron Bay. Marc Stapelberg

SPLENDOUR 2019 is done and dusted, and while thousands of young music lovers are coming down with a severe case of the Splendour flu this week, we re-cap the festival that was and the small things that make the event such a memorable part of the music calendar.

Arena forever:

Like the ghost of Christmas past, Aussie music icon Tina Arena keeps coming back to Splendour to remind Aussies what actual singing sounds like.

After shocking Splendour audiences in 2017 with her appearance as a guest of Client Liaison to sing Sorrento Moon, this time Arena went on stage with Mat Corby to sing her belter Chains.

This comes after Corby played the song as a Like a Version at triple j in 2016.

It is expected she will conclude her Splendour guest appearances after singing all of her hits by 2057.

Twins untouched Allday:

Also crashing someone else's gig were pop twins The Veronicas.

Sisters joined Adelaiade rapper Tomas Henry Gaynor, better known by his stage name Allday, for a rendition of their 2007 hit Untouched, from their Hook Me Up album.

Tones and I killed it:

It was one of the most popular shows of the festival.

First-timer Tones and I, the Byron-based busker turned triple j sensation, gathered thousands of fans for her first ever show at North Byron Parklands.

She posted a short video of her performance on her social media over the weekend showing a moment where thousands of fans waved their arms after her.

"This was the moment it hit me. I looked down at my loop pedal for a second and when I looked back up to this sea of people still clapping and singing along I think the whole team teared up," she said.

"Thank you triple j, triple j Unearthed and Splendour in the Grass but most importantly everyone who supports new music and helps make people's dreams come to life by just genuinely being a good humans! I love you."

Her show at The Northern on October 11 is sold out already.

FUN: Fans enjoy the show by punk rock Brisbane band Spit Idiots at Splendour in the Grass on Sunday. Ian Laidlaw

He was Hayden lots of people on stage:

Sydney-based songwriter and record producer Hayden James got the award for Most People on Stage after gathering the Brisbane City Gospel Choir wearing angelic white outfits, all 16 of them, plus singer Nat Dun to perform Nowhere to Go.

Toxic Fields:

Australian singer-songwriter guitarist Ruby Fields, who is also a host of triple j's breakfast show, offered a cover of Britney Spears' 2003 hit Toxic.

Not the last Tango:

The stand-out art piece in this year's festival was Hiromi Hotel, a site-specific installation by Tweed resident Hiromi Tango.

Located in what used to be The Barn, the installation followed tango's whimsical, playful, colourful style and attracted Instagram influencers who were looking for the perfect place for an Instagram post.

We heard she has received funding for a three-year project at Splendour so we are looking forward to see what happens in years to come.

Splendour in the Grass 2019 crowds enjoying the fine weather and good music in Byron Bay. Marc Stapelberg

Fashion faux pas and faux fur:

Two things were clear this year a the festival: glitter is out and faux fur is back.

After glittered beards, backsides and boobs were the main fashion at the 2018 festival, this year wearing glitter was frowned upon due to environmental concerns.

Not even the eco-glitter offered at the only dedicated stall at the festival was able to save the trend from oblivion.

Given the very low temperatures, young ladies and some men wearing very little decided to sport fur coats, only to be told off at the Gold Bar by friends for sporting real furs.

It's a big no-no to wear fur at the wildlife conservation capital of Australia.

"But it's vintage!" said one of the accused fur-wearers, but it was too late. They dreams of becoming Instagram influencers shattered.

in other good fashion news, that felt hats were not seen at the festival until minutes before Angus Stone's Dope Lemon show.

Splendour in the Grass fashions for 2019. Supplied by SITG PR. Miranda Stokkel

Good chaps and bad chaps:

Chaps are protective legs used by cowboys to avoid damage from thorny vegetation. Those are good chaps.

Bad chaps are the style worn by both male and female festival punters over the weekend.

Worn mostly in black shiny plastic, they may have kept people from freezing cold temperatures, but this fashion tend basically means revealing the underwear we can only hope these fashion victims remembered to put on.

All ages access:

Although a festival aimed at people in their late 20s and early 30s, Splendour in the Grass has succeeded for the last five years to attract people of older and, particularly, younger generations.

Children and young teens were everywhere at the festival, having a blast at Little Splendour.

What six year old does not like unlimited slides on the inflatable castle, live music, their favourite characters from movies and TV?

Two mermaids and a very young Aquaman were greeting young visitors at Little Splendour on Saturday, when a feisty four year old asked them if they were real mermaids, why were they out of the water for so long?

The performers, clearly not ready for such interrogation and fact-checking, looked at the child's parents for support, only to receive a pitiful look, before the kids were ushered in.

Susannah Wellham, Kristie-Lee Butler of Newcastle of We Make COstumes at Splendour in the Grass 2019. Marc Stapelberg

Gold Bar celebrity spotting:

It was a bit dry on the celebrity side at the festival this year. The best place to spot them is the Gold Bar, where a mix of performing artists, triple j presenters and Byron VIPs intermingle.

Besides Byron Mayor Simon Richardson, the only celebrity we spotted that was not a musician in the line up was actor Chris Lilley (Lunatics) as he went on stage to perform The F**k Song with Trophy Eyes.

Thanks for another great festival. Until next year!