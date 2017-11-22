All-star jam session for year's last Bundy Jazz Club

SHOW-STOPPER: Clem Soppa will be playing at Sunday's Bundy Jazz Club session at the Railway Hotel.

THE Bundy Jazz Club will hold its final session for the year at the Railway Hotel on Sunday.

Featuring a who's who of Bundy jazz entertainers, the session will have something for everyone and patrons will be thoroughly entertained for more than three hours when the gig kicks off at 1pm.

The club is thankful for the response from the musicians who have come on board - you'll recognise local names such as Mike Lye who will team up with the irrepressible Clem Soppa and Ken Hay, James Belluz, Dan Papirany, Russell Lassig, Chris Bennett, Brett Loretz, Stuart Wadham, Steve Wright, John Gardiner, Matt Farthing, Helen Burgess and Andrea Tabart.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students.

SOMETHING 'ODD'

Casting is complete, rehearsals are in full swing and the laughs are coming thick and fast at the Playhouse Theatre as cast members put finishing touches to their production of Neil Simon's The Odd Couple (female version) which opens on December 1.

Director Di Wills is excited with how the production is coming together and encourages patrons ensure they purchase tickets early so they don't miss out.

But tickets at the box office, open each Saturday and Sunday from 10am-noon, or by phoning 4153 190.

Performances will be held at 7.30pm December 1, 2, 8, 9 and 3pm on December 3. More details at www.theplayhousetheatre.org.au.