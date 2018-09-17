All smiles for Novas at the Schools Cup

WINNERS: The Narangba Valley Novas won the Primary Schools Cup yesterday in Bundaberg.

WINNERS: The Narangba Valley Novas won the Primary Schools Cup yesterday in Bundaberg. Brian Cassidy

NETBALL: When Narangba Valley State School put together its team for this year's Primary Schools Cup, deputy principal Amanda Blanch knew it could be something special.

The team yesterday delivered on that potential.

The Brisbane school won the Cup by defeating St Francis College in the final 10-9 to claim the title for the first time.

Nicknamed the Novas the side scored four of the last five goals in the contest to complete the tournament unbeaten. The side came back after a first half when the team struggled.

"We told them they've spent two days working for it, they deserved it, they owned it and they had to play like they deserved it,” Blanch said.

"They did it.”

Blanch, who is an assistant coach, was joined by coach Melissa Heath and fitness trainer/umpire Kirsten Kean.

Together they made sure one word led the team to the win.

"It's all about work, put the effort in, put the effort in, and don't give up,” Blanch said.

"(The girls) have had long days so it is about pushing them through mentally.”

Before this year's cup the schools best finish was eighth a couple of years ago.

Blanch said when picking the side she knew the girls could win it.

She added the defence gave her that confidence.

"Our goal defence and our goal keeper they were the ones that put the work in,” she said.

"Our goal keeper is our captain, Gabrielle Seaby.

"She's the person that puts the effort in and that comes to us and goes 'what do I need to do'.”

Wishart State School coming in third. There will be more on the tournament in tomorrow's NewsMail.