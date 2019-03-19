All smiles for first-time winner in Bundaberg

WINNER: Jockey Kelly Gate celebrates winning race three of the Catholic Schools Race Day meet on the Leigh Wanless-trained Mista Maybe.

WINNER: Jockey Kelly Gate celebrates winning race three of the Catholic Schools Race Day meet on the Leigh Wanless-trained Mista Maybe. Brian Cassidy

RACING: Fortune didn't favour the Bundaberg trainers on Saturday but it did for another trainer and his horse.

Gympie's Leigh Wanless was one of five winners on the day as the Bundaberg Race Club held the Catholic Schools Race Day meet at Thabeban Park.

Wanless with Mista Maybe claimed the race that had no wins among the horses competing.

Mista Maybe won his first race in six starts by claiming the Charlton's Lawyers Maiden Plate (1212m) by 0.3 of a length over Buck's Me Boy.

Before the race all six horses had combined for a total of 72 starts with no victories.

Mista Maybe wasn't the only winner from Gympie on the day.

The Cherie Vick-trained Lil Ruby Rose won the opening race of the day the Greg Whalley Dental benchmark 60 handicap (850m).

Other winners on the day included Gossiaux in The Waves Sports Club Class B handicap (1090m) and Layla's Lad in the Smiling Wide Orthodontics benchmark 60 handicap (1600m).

Finally, the Matt Kropp-trained Marksfield won the Bob Gallagher Memorial open handicap (1212m).

The race is named after the former vice-president of the club, Bob Gallagher, who died in 2017.

Bundaberg's best trainer on the day was Darryl Gardiner who had two second place finishes on the day.

The next meet for the club is on May 4.