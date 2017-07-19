All roads lead to Bundy Rum

BUNDABERG Regional Council is pushing for a $2 million facelift to redevelop East Bundaberg into a tourist Mecca but it needs the Federal Government's help.

Mayor Jack Dempsey believes the Bundaberg region has a strong case for funding under the Federal Government's $220 million Regional Jobs and Investment Packages program, which is designed to stimulate economic growth in Australian regions.

The council is seeking $2.6 million in funding for two massive projects: the Gin Gin streetscape and the East Bundaberg Tourism Precinct.

Both projects are anticipated to increase tourism spend for local businesses in the region and create jobs.

The East Bundaberg project will cost $2 million and council wants the Federal Government to cough up $1 million.

The project involves the streetscaping of Hills, Avenue and Alexandra Sts; development of a pathway for cycling/walking that provides access to Avenue St Park and the precinct; improvements to the Avenue St Park, including public artwork, interpretive signage and public wi-fi.

The improved amenity and urban design will lead tourists to a proposed Visitor Information Centre and the already established and tourism juggernaut that is Bundaberg Rum Distillery, which combined is estimated to attract more than 100,000 visitors per year.

Stage 2 of the Gin Gin Streetscape project will cost almost $4 million and the council will seek $1.6 million in federal funding.

Stage 2 of the project aims to complement the work undertaken in 2010/11 and will finalise the streetscape by continuing the works between the intersections of Mulgrave St with Milden and Dear Sts.

The works will provide picnic areas, gardens, trees and pathways, pedestrian refuge, separation barriers between through traffic and parking vehicles/pedestrians, and intersection treatments to improve safety.

There are also plans to build a visitor information centre in the area, and its hoped this will result in visitors staying longer.

Division 3 representative Wayne Honor said the project was vital to Gin Gin's economy.

"This is a project that began back in the Kolan Shire days,” Cr Honor said.

"This will stimulate, in particular, the Gin Gin main street area.”

Funding applications close on July 31 and the council must be ready to start work within 12 weeks of executing a funding agreement.