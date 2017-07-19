23°
News

All roads lead to Bundy Rum

Jim Alouat
| 19th Jul 2017 7:41 AM
The council seeks to revamp East Bundaberg.
The council seeks to revamp East Bundaberg. Paul Beutel

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BUNDABERG Regional Council is pushing for a $2 million facelift to redevelop East Bundaberg into a tourist Mecca but it needs the Federal Government's help.

Mayor Jack Dempsey believes the Bundaberg region has a strong case for funding under the Federal Government's $220 million Regional Jobs and Investment Packages program, which is designed to stimulate economic growth in Australian regions.

The council is seeking $2.6 million in funding for two massive projects: the Gin Gin streetscape and the East Bundaberg Tourism Precinct.

Both projects are anticipated to increase tourism spend for local businesses in the region and create jobs.

The East Bundaberg project will cost $2 million and council wants the Federal Government to cough up $1 million.

The project involves the streetscaping of Hills, Avenue and Alexandra Sts; development of a pathway for cycling/walking that provides access to Avenue St Park and the precinct; improvements to the Avenue St Park, including public artwork, interpretive signage and public wi-fi.

The improved amenity and urban design will lead tourists to a proposed Visitor Information Centre and the already established and tourism juggernaut that is Bundaberg Rum Distillery, which combined is estimated to attract more than 100,000 visitors per year.

Stage 2 of the Gin Gin Streetscape project will cost almost $4 million and the council will seek $1.6 million in federal funding.

Stage 2 of the project aims to complement the work undertaken in 2010/11 and will finalise the streetscape by continuing the works between the intersections of Mulgrave St with Milden and Dear Sts.

The works will provide picnic areas, gardens, trees and pathways, pedestrian refuge, separation barriers between through traffic and parking vehicles/pedestrians, and intersection treatments to improve safety.

There are also plans to build a visitor information centre in the area, and its hoped this will result in visitors staying longer.

Division 3 representative Wayne Honor said the project was vital to Gin Gin's economy.

"This is a project that began back in the Kolan Shire days,” Cr Honor said.

"This will stimulate, in particular, the Gin Gin main street area.”

Funding applications close on July 31 and the council must be ready to start work within 12 weeks of executing a funding agreement.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg regional council bundaberg rum east bundaberg tourism

Bundy council commits to climate change fight

Bundy council commits to climate change fight

LOW-LYING areas along Bundaberg's coastline will be under threat from flooding if climate change is ignored, according to a report being released today.

Whale entangled in rope off Fraser Island

A whale entangled in ropes off the coast of Fraser Island.

Rangers have been sent to assess the whale.

Driver blows 0.162 after crash

THREE TIMES OVER: Justyn Zielke blew 0.162 after the crash.

43-year-old fronts court

The key to weight loss, without the nonsense

Beef poke salad bowl

New research suggests we could have it wrong.

Local Partners

Swapping the keyboard for a drip torch

AFTER a day at the NewsMail office it was time to hang up the reporter hat and pop on my firefighter helmet.

Three weed killers in arsenal for Baldwin Swamp

SWAMPED: Bundaberg Regional Council says the weed situation at Baldwin Swamp is under control.

Botanic Garden incident unlikely at Baldwin Swamp

State veteran table tennis titles on in Bundy for first time

Queensland Veteran Championships are on at the Bundaberg Table Tennis Centre until Sunday.

Best players over 30 in region

Bunnings to open in coming months, hiring 180 staff

Bunnings has announced it will bring a warehouse to the Lockyer Valley.

Work on the $43 million Bunnings Warehouse is progressing as planned

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

MOVIE REVIEW: Paris Can Wait

Diane Lane shines in Paris Can Wait but the overindulgance of French food leaves a bad taste.

More than 100 police to keep Splendour safe

Police sniffer dogs will be on the ground at Splendour In The Grass this year.

Counter terrorism measures in place at this year's festival

Namaste: Farewell for Bundy boy with big smile

Bundaberg-born Chris Chamberlin was remembered as a lover of all things pop culture.

"He never said anything bad about anyone ... except Donald Trump”

‘Simple’ maths quiz one in 1000 can solve

There are two different ways of solving these equations, apparently one in 1,000 people can you find them both.

Can you find two answers to this ‘simple’ maths question?

The Finding Nemo plothole that's hard to explain to kids

So here's the thing...

Things in the real-life ocean are a little more fishy...

Game of Thrones a record breaker for Foxtel

Game of Thrones a big hit with Foxtel viewers.

Despite tech glitches more than 800,000 watch Season 7 premiere

Russell Crowe picks up pies and sangas on Casino roadtrip

LOOK WHO WAS IN TOWN: Council staff Lena Ma got a selfie when Russell Crowe was in Casino last week.

Star selfies hit Casino when Russell Crowe stops in town

EXQUISITE - EASY CARE - UPMARKET HOME

11 Oasis Court, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $359,000

Just like the beautiful homes in the nearby Golf Course Estate, Lakeview Drive, Parkview Terrace and more, none of the stunning homes in Oasis Court had water in...

FANTASTIC VALUE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT WITH 2 TOILETS, AIR CONDITIONING and LARGE YARD

3/60 Electra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

Located in the very sought after Bundaberg West area, this unit is just a few minutes walk to the major Hinkler Place Shopping Centre via the Railway line overpass...

COUNTRY AMBIENCE - 11 MINUTES TO C.B.D

32 Henricksens Road, Sharon 4670

House 5 2 6 $329,000

A stunningly renovated home on a lovely half acre (2000m2) block in a tranquil country setting well away from any neighboring homes. All this situated within 1...

2014 BUILT PRESTIGE HOME, 2 ACRES, TOWN WATER, UNIT, POOL HOUSE, POOL, SHED

8 Jolley Lane, Thabeban 4670

House 5 4 4 $865,000

Situated on the city fringe you have all the convenience of living in town however you also have a stunning 8076m2 (2 acres) block of land with town water. The...

BE QUICK - SIZE WILL SURPRISE WITH THIS MUST SEE BRICK AND TILE HOME

75 Fe Walker, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,000

The size of this home will certainly surprise with 3 good bedrooms, oversized modern kitchen, great size lounge and dining areas, front sunroom, oversized single...

BE SUPER QUICK - 12m x 7m SHED and ABSOLUTELY IMMACULATE

191 Targo Street, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 4 $229,500

With fantastic street appeal plus plenty of character and charm and not to mention a huge 12 x 7m high clearance shed, this is certainly one property that will...

GREAT VALUE 3 BEDROOM RETURNING $270 P/W ON 1012m2 BLOCK

16 Marks Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 1 1 $175,000

With 3 great size bedrooms, separate dining and lounge areas, 1,012m2 allotment, concrete stumps, good roof and guttering plus aluminum windows throughout, this...

GREAT FAMILY HOME JUST A SHORT STROLL TO ARCHIES and KELLYS BEACH

3 Cossart Crescent, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 6 $425,000

POSITION, POSITION, POSITION Seldom do homes in this position come to the market and those who know of the highly sort after pockets of Bargara will realise when...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price

Start-up business blooms in riverside outlet

Sunflower Florist opens new premises at Mooloolaba for local wares

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

A subdivision at Parkhurst will provide large rural-style lots with the convenience of being close to town.

Planners balanced natural land features and rural-residential living

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.