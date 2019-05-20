All rise for tomorrow's Bundaberg Scone Festival

SCONE MASTERS: Pamela Tyrie from Elliott with her gluten-free pumpkin scones.

IT'S older than grandma but the Bundaberg CWA's sweet scones recipe is producing treats as tasty today as it was when it was first published a century ago.

Scones of all sorts will be celebrated tomorrow at the first Bundaberg Scone Festival.

The ladies at the Bundaberg CWA shared the recipe with festival organiser Brad Marsellos while he was putting together his Scone Masters series for ABC Radio.

A 1931 copy of the branch's cookbook, which has been in print for more than 90 years, includes the recipe.

Variations include gem scones (in patty tins), pumpkin scones and girdle scones.

The book is owned by 70-year-old Pamela Tyrie from Elliott, one of the bakers featured in Scone Masters.

Other bakers in the series include NewsMail columnist Ben Turnbull, who makes lemonade scones, and former professional dancer Trevor Green, whose Australian-inspired recipe involves native ingredients macadamia nuts and lemon myrtle.

Today's scone festival is being held at the Bundaberg CWA Hall, Quay St, next to the Bundy Services Club, from 9.30am-11am.

BUNDABERG CWA SWEET SCONES

Ingredients:

1 egg

3 tbs sugar

1/2 tsp salt

2 cups milk

4 cups self-raising flour

Method:

Beat egg with sugar, add milk then sifted flour and salt.

Mix together then press or lightly roll out and cut into shapes.

Bake 230 degrees on greased slide.

These scones are light but will keep better with 2 tablespoons melted butter added.

DAD SCONES

Ingredients:

About 2 cups of self-raising flour

About 1/2 cup of cream

About 1/2 cup of lemonade

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Add more cream and lemonade to loosen mixture if required.

Flatten the mixture out into a sheet 2cm thick, and cut into pieces about 5cm across.

Place pieces on a lined tray with their edges touching.

Bake at 180 degrees for 20 minutes, and then max temperature for a few minutes to brown the top.

DANCING SCONES

Ingredients:

Handful of macadamia nuts

Handful of lemon myrtle

320g self-raising flour

150g icing sugar

Pinch of pink salt

Vanilla bean

500ml cream

Method:

Create macadamia nut and lemon myrtle crunch by crushing together.

Mix sifted flour, icing sugar, salt and vanilla bean in a large bowl.

Add cream and mix.

Add macadamia and lemon myrtle crunch.

Use hands to blend and create a dough.

Pat into a flat dough and use a floured shot glass to cut dough into small circles.

Insert dough into greased silicon cake mold to shape.

Brush tops with cream.

Cook at 200 degrees until lightly brown on top (12 minutes).

Break open scones. Spread whipped cream and jam on bottom and then replace top.

Sprinkle with crunch, icing sugar and light drizzle of honey.

PAMELA'S GLUTEN-FREE PUMPKIN SCONES

Ingredients:

1/2 cup castor sugar

2 tbs of nut-based spread

1 egg

1 cup boiled mashed pumpkin

3 cups gluten-free self-raising flour

Method:

Beat sugar and butter until creamy. Add egg and pumpkin and mix well.

Fold in gluten-free flour. If using a electric mixer, use dough hook on a low speed for flour addition.

Lightly dust bench surface with flour.

Turn out mixer and pat down slightly.

Cut using scone cutter.

Place on tray lined with baking paper.

Brush tops with milk and cook for 10-15 minutes at 200 degrees.

Turn out on to clean tea towel and leave wrapped to cool.