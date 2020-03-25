All rep events cancelled for the Bundaberg Rugby League

Bundaberg Bears players Layton Chambers, Brendan Stewart, Tyrell Howard, Tiko Hooper and Dyirun Johnson after the side lost the final of the 47th Battalion in Murgon in under-20 last year. There will be no under-20 carnival this year.

LEAGUE: The Bundaberg Bears didn’t compete at last year’s under-18 47th Battalion and now the team won’t be there again this year.

The Queensland Rugby League on Tuesday imposed further cancellations on the upcoming representative season because of the coronavirus.

The QRL cancelled the 47th Battalion for seniors last week.

Now, the under-18 and under-20 carnivals have joined the list, alongside the state junior carnival, the central crows junior carnival and all outback programs.

The community league, which includes the Bundaberg Rugby League and Northern Districts Rugby League, has not been cancelled at this stage and the QRL is going to work with all competitions to make sure they stay afloat.

At this stage the BRL has been suspended until May 4 at the earliest with the NDRL also suspended until that stage.

All training has also been stopped for the time being.