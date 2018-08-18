All out attack for Reds in Wide Bay Premier League

BOOT: Brothers Aston Villa player Dominic Binns looks to pass the ball earlier this season in the Wide Bay Premier League.

BOOT: Brothers Aston Villa player Dominic Binns looks to pass the ball earlier this season in the Wide Bay Premier League. Mike Knott BUN090618SOCCER7

FOOTBALL: Bargara hopes history can repeat itself in a better way tonight when they take on Brothers Aston Villa.

The sides face each other in the Wide Bay Premier League in the second to last regular season round, just like last season.

In the corresponding game last year, Bargara kept its finals hopes alive with a 2-1 win, in its last regular season match, to move into fourth, one point clear of Sunbury who had a game in hand.

Bargara ultimately missed the finals as Sunbury won the final game.

Fast forward one year and Bargara are in a similar scenario but better placed with a two point margin in fourth over The Waves.

A Bargara win and a loss to The Waves would be enough for the Reds to make the finals.

"We always talked about getting the three wins from a couple of weeks ago,” Bargara coach Bruce Leslight said.

"We've got one to go but this is the biggest hurdle.

"They touched us up last time we played and they did win last year's competition.”

Villa won 7-1 in the first meeting in the Wide Bay Premier League this season and also won 3-2 against Bargara in the final of the NewsMail Cup.

Leslight said circumstances were different now to back then but conceded defence would be a focus for the side.

"It will all come down to the defence at the end of the day,” he said.

"We made silly mistakes earlier this season that we conceded goals from but we've improved on that to get to where we need to be.

"Hopefully we've done enough and hope the goalkeeper for us has a good day.”

Leslight does have a back up plan if the defence doesn't deliver.

Bargara striker Andrew Harrison has the most goals in the league with 23 after scoring 12 in his past three matches.

"It's no surprise to me he's doing so well,” he said.

"He's a very good trainer and well drilled but he's had a few injuries along the way.

"The good thing is he's not playing 100 percent to his best yet.”

Leslight said the team would need to share the workload well if Harrison is targeted by Brothers Aston Villa.

Villa enter the contest refreshed after a week off.

The side will also be at full strength for the clash.

The defending premiers need a point to secure their own spot in the finals but a win could also keep them in the top-two hunt if Doon Villa lose.

"We're going out to win but it will be a case of seeing how the game goes,” Villa coach Glen Sparozvich said.

"If the situation with 10 to go is a draw then we may or may not throw players forward depending on what happens.

"A draw is sufficient for a top-four spot.”

Sparozvich said he expected Bargara to come out strong so the focus was on making sure the side started well.

The sides face each other at 5pm. In other matches, United Park Eagles face Sunbury with KSS Jets facing the United Warriors.