ALL ON THE LINE: Semi-finals draw released for NDRL

BRICK WALL: South Kolan's Serupepeli Natui is taken down by Avondale's Blake Andrew Santalucia during Sunday's game of the Northern District Rugby League competition.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The next round of the Northern Districts is set to be a cracking day of football with the top two teams in the competition going head to head for a spot in the grand final.

The Northern Districts Rugby League has released the draw for the highly anticipated semi-final clashes at South Kolan next weekend.

Opening the round will be the Women's League Tag competition with the Avondale Tigers taking on the Gin Gin Hawks in the major semi-final. The winner will progress straight to the grand final and the loser will play in the preliminary final.

The two teams met last weekend when the Tigers won 16-0.

The men's league competition will kick off next with Gin Gin taking on home ground team South Kolan in the minor semi-final.

The loser will progress to the Slean Cup while the winner will go on to the preliminary finals.

The main game in the men's semi-finals will see ladder leaders Avondale Tigers take on Miriam Vale Magpies for a place in the grand final.

Tigers coach Matt Beer said while they won't be fielding a full side in the semi-final he was confident the boys had the ability to secure their place in the finals.

He said their game against the Sharks on Sunday was probably one of their worst for the season.

While it wasn't without some highlights, overall the Tigers switched off a bit, something Beer said they can't afford to do against Miriam Vale.

He said they have been building to the final two games and expects Miriam Vale to have been doing the same to put on a quality game of league.

"This is the game we want,” he said. "What's been done doesn't matter when it comes to the final rounds.''

Miriam Vale coach Mitch Brennan said the Magpies flew well, especially considering they had no reserves in Sunday's match against Gin Gin.

He said they are now three players down due to injuries - namely a broken wrist, hand and ankle.

Brennan said his team would need to focus on every part of their game, having lost three out of the four previous games against the Tigers.

He said at this point in the competition it's anyone's game.

There will be no games this weekend. The Gary Stebhens Medal Award Night will be held at the Rosedale Hall.

The semi-finals will be played at South Kolan on Sunday, July 28. The first game kicks off at 12.15pm.