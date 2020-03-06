All on the line for Brothers and Past Highs

Brothers Matthew Jackson looks to hit the ball long. He will only play one of two days in the semi final.

CRICKET: Brothers have a warning for anyone that doubts them ahead of this year’s Division 1 premiership finals – “The best is yet to come from us.”

Brothers will field a full strength team in the two-day semi this week against Past Highs, looking to make their sixth grand final in a row in all competitions.

But the side comes into this contest as the third ranked team in the competition.

Past Highs overtook them in the final round of the regular season, to finish second, and Brothers is wary but confident of getting the job done.

“We know what they’ve got,” Brothers captain Simon Kelly said.

“We know what Arden (Lankowski) is about, we’ve just got to get on top.”

Kelly made those comments after Lankowski took eight wickets in the second innings to beat Norths.

The captain said the side would field its strongest team on Saturday before having to switch Matt Jackson and Eddie Ryan who will represent Wide Bay at the school sports titles.

Kelly added the side is under no pressure to win a title despite making multiple grand finals and not getting the wins recently.

“Honest truth is we just love playing cricket,” he said.

“They’d love to win a premiership but we’ve had a successful few years even if we don’t.”

Past Highs captain Arden Lankowski said the side needed to field and bowl well to stand any chance of beating Brothers.

The side needs to stay calm as it chases its first ever final as the new entity club.

“I think it’s important not to get too worked up about the fact that it’s a decider, but we need to be switched on the entire game,” Lankowski said.

“Everyone in the club is really excited that we are one step closer to the final. “

Play starts at 11am today, before continuing at 9am tomorrow.