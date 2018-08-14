All it takes is $5 to help out our farmers
MOST people know that farmers in drought-declared Queensland are struggling to survive.
That is why there currently is a drought appeal to help those struggling.
I am sure that there are many people out there in our cities and towns who could donate just a small amount.
Even people on pensions could donate $5 to the appeal. If everyone did this then the crisis would be solved.
Like $5, really are you going to miss it?
Often times it is the ones least able to give who give the most to help the needy. See if you can manage a simple small amount. I have and don't see why anyone else couldn't.
DAVE FREDERICKS, Toowoomba