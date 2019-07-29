All in: Ratten targets Saints job

Brett Ratten celebrates his first win as coach with Nick Coffield and Doulton Langlands. Picture: Darrian Traynor/AFL Photos/Getty Images.

Brett Ratten says he is all in on the St Kilda coaching job, declaring his unbeaten start as caretaker coach has whet his appetite for a full-time return to the senior job.

The Saints have defeated Western Bulldogs and Melbourne since former Carlton coach Ratten took charge from Alan Richardson.

As North Melbourne move closer to confirming Rhyce Shaw as Brad Scott's replacement and David Teague mounts a strong case for the Carlton job, Ratten said he was focused on the St Kilda role.

"Are you putting your chips in one or spreading them across the table a bit? I would probably say mine are more in the St Kilda camp, for sure," Ratten said on SEN.

Former St Kilda skipper Nick Riewoldt said Ratten was in the box seat to land the Saints job.

The 48-year-old's impact since joining St Kilda has been praised.

Ratten said the passion of the club's players was a key reason he had targeted the Saints vacancy.

"The boys, they just have a fair dinkum go," he said.

"They play so hard and put everything on the line. They're good lads and they are going about it in a great fashion, especially the last two weeks.

"I have really enjoyed my time here and I'd like to continue if that's possible."

Ratten said the greatest change between his tenure at the Blues and his two weeks at the helm of the Saints had been taking a calmer approach.

He said it was difficult to pinpoint why St Kilda, Carlton and North Melbourne had experienced spikes since turning to caretakers.

Brett Ratten says he is relishing his return to senior coaching with St Kilda. Picture: AAP Image/Daniel Pockett.

"Is it the players responding? Do they feel a bit guilty or are they put on notice because there's a new coach? That uncertainty about what is going to happen at the footy club? I'm not sure," he said.

"There is always a different voice because there is change and maybe a subtle difference in game plans.

"I can't put my finger on it. History tells us when there's a caretaker coach they usually win first up."

Ratten spoke with Saints president Andrew Bassat last week but said he was unsure how the club's appointment process would proceed.

"With the caretaker coaches, some of those questions are getting answered," he said.