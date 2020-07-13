All hands on deck to make marine base a reality

DEVELOPMENT ON COURSE: One scenario for Pacific Marine Base Bundaberg.

WITH interest building in the maritime industry across the state, Bundaberg has its fair share of developments on the horizon.

Pacific Tug Group is one company on course to pull a multimillion-dollar development into the Port of Bundaberg.

CEO Chris Peter said they had been working hard to progress the Pacific Marine Base Bundaberg.

The NewsMail previously reported, the project would cost $35 million and see Pacific Tug develop and operate the site, which once completed would create 100 jobs.

Having been working with the GPC for nearly five years, and the development gaining approval in November last year, Mr Peters said recently they had been working on costings.

He said they were hoping to start work on the ground at the end of this year, with the region still viewed highly by the company.

He said Bundaberg’s positioning made for a good port for interstate shipping, with good regional connectivity.

The facility was initially reported to house a 1000 tonne ship lift and Mr Peters said recently Cairns changed the market by building a 1200 tonne lift.

While this has been a long process, Mr Peter felt as though now the timing was right.

If construction gets underway at the end of the year, he said it would take about 12 months to build their planned facility.

Pictured above is one possible scenario for Pacific Marine Base Bundaberg, which could see the facility support sea freight transport, project cargoes and connection of the greater Wide Bay area to the “Blue Highway”.

Mr Peters has also been selected to work on the Maritime Jobs Taskforce in an honorary capacity.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey established a Maritime Jobs Taskforce, which met for the first time on Tuesday, to work with industry and maritime unions to remove barriers and identify practical ideas and opportunities that will grow the industry.

The Taskforce’s Chair is Patrick Quirk, former Maritime Safety Queensland general manager.

“The maritime sector touches on so many different parts of Queensland’s economy,” Mr Quirk said.

“They work in the tourism, fishing, resource sectors too, as well as in many other specialist roles.

“I think there is a real opportunity to grow Queensland’s maritime workforce, particularly in the state’s coastal shipping industry.”

He said Queensland’s maritime sector would be more sustainable if we put the focus on developing new skills and offering new pathways for workers, which was ultimately what the taskforce has been established for.

