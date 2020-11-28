Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services are back out at Bargara this morning searching for a person off the shore. Photo: Zac O'Brien.
Emergency services are back out at Bargara this morning searching for a person off the shore. Photo: Zac O'Brien.
News

All hands on deck as search for missing person continues

Mikayla Haupt
28th Nov 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 10:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The search continues for a person believed to have gone missing in Bargara waters last night.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a helicopter was searching from above and Volunteer Marine Rescue Surf Life Savers looking from a jet ski and police on ATVs.

The search was launched just before 7pm after reports of a person struggling in water.

The QPS spokeswoman said they had not received any further reports of a missing person.

Emergency services continue to search off the coast of Bargara for a person. Photo: Zac O'Brien.
Emergency services continue to search off the coast of Bargara for a person. Photo: Zac O'Brien. Zac O'Brien

This is a developing story.

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

bargara bundaberg vmr editors picks qps water search
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Betty bids farewell after 44 years

        Premium Content Betty bids farewell after 44 years

        News A familiar face to many Bundy students, Betty Reid has retired from her role after four decades as a teacher aide.

        Restored mobile photobooth creating new memories

        Premium Content Restored mobile photobooth creating new memories

        News It was love at first sight when the owner of a new Bundaberg business first laid...

        ROAD TOLL: Police beg motorists to remember the fatal five

        Premium Content ROAD TOLL: Police beg motorists to remember the fatal five

        News Shocking figures show an increase in traffic fatalities around Bundaberg this year.

        STAY AWAY: Island closed to new visitors as fire rages

        STAY AWAY: Island closed to new visitors as fire rages

        News Bushfire restricts access to World Heritage Listed island.