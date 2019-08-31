All games to be held at Martens Oval in Wide Bay Premier League

All matches in the Wide Bay Premier League this season will be at Martens Oval.

All matches in the Wide Bay Premier League this season will be at Martens Oval.

FOOTBALL: Regardless of results in the Wide Bay Premier League this week, all remaining matches in the finals will be held at Martens Oval.

The NewsMail can reveal that an agreement exists between Football Queensland Wide Bay and the clubs that all finals matches in the competition, when hosted by a Bundy club, are held at Martens Oval, although one finals match last year was not being held at Martens Oval.

Bingera hosted Brothers Aston Villa at Bingera Grounds in the first week before winning the decider.

But FQWB director Ash Bratten said that should not have happened.

“One club last year broke protocol and got permission to play,” he said.

“But this year it is back to the original scenario.”

Bingera faces The Waves for the chance to qualify for the grand final this week, the result to confirm Bundaberg as the host of the decider on September 14.

The loser will host the winner of the clash between United Park Eagles and KSS Jets in a preliminary final next Saturday at 6.30pm at Martens Oval.