All fun and games for childcare worker turned business owner

NO TOY DIVISION: After working in the childcare industry for 20 years, Wendy Doolan discovered there was a demand for children with additional needs, so she started making her own educational resources.

NO TOY DIVISION: After working in the childcare industry for 20 years, Wendy Doolan discovered there was a demand for children with additional needs, so she started making her own educational resources.

CHILDREN'S needs vary which is why one former industry worker has started making her own resources, designed to cater to meet all early childhood requirements.

Working in various settings of the childcare industry for two decades, Wendy Doolan discovered there was a demand for resources that catered to the needs of all children.

POUR-FECT ACTIVITY: A child plays with rice, dried pasta and a handmade wooden tray.

Ms Doolan also recognised that childcare workers didn't have a time and money required to source the items required, so she began making her own resources and selling them to childcare centres for an affordable price.

"During my time in the industry and across many facets, I gained an understanding of how to support different abilities, cultures and behavioural or development needs of children," Ms Doolan said.

"Through observation I noticed that resources are the most common thing to be lacking in these environments."

NO TOY DIVISION: After working in the childcare industry for 20 years, Wendy Doolan discovered there was a demand for children with additional needs, so she started making her own educational resources.

But when Ms Doolan became unwell and could no longer work the standard nine to five role, she needed to find an alternative source of income that she was still passionate about.

Her friend who also works in the industry encouraged her to start making her own resources, so she did.

"All my resources can be used across the board and all children enjoy the activities, but they are designed for the kids who have those particular needs that require additional support," Ms Doolan said.

"My husband Leo makes all the timber trays, boxes and anything else I need and then I source items that can be repurposed from second hand stores to ensure it remains sustainable.

"I like to focus on creating resources for loose part play which is basically anything that is not connected already and allows children to put things together and create."

PURPOSEFUL TOYS: A selection of repurposed items that offer fun and engaging toys for children.

From curtain rings and cardboard rolls, to bits of timber and metal, the Bundaberg local said children loved working with many materials and feeling different textures.

"I use some plastic items, but children really benefit from natural products," Ms Doolan said.

"When I first started working in childcare, we didn't have all these plastic toys so it's nice that we are kind of reverting back to the original concepts and there is that emphasis on playing with natural resources."

NATURAL ELEMENTS: Wendy Doolan said she makes natural resources as much as possible.

Ms Doolan has resource displays available to view and also offers workshops for childcare centres.

To arrange an appointment and access pricing, visit facebook.com/WenDsChildcare/