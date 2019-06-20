Menu
BEHIND THE SCENES: Co-director of tonight's Legally Blonde Jr production Kyle Schneider. Inset is Margot who is set to take the stage as Rufus.
Whats On

All four shows sold out for legally blonde

Mikayla Haupt
by
20th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

"WHAT, like it's hard?”

It's one of the most popular lines from the beloved production Legally Blonde, and likely the Bundaberg Youth Theatre's response to putting on a sell out performance.

Some of the region's brightest young stars will be performing for a full house tonight, and every night of their Legally Blonde Jr production with the community snapping up tickets for the four shows before the opening night.

With the return of Margot, one of the four-legged stars of the production who went missing last week, the Bundaberg Playhouse Theatre's artistic director Rebecca Hutchins said it was going to be a really great show.

Despite her run-away stint, Margot is set to take the stage as Rufus, one of the two dogs in the production; the other is a long-haired chihuahua Suzie.

Each year the Playhouse Theatre holds one Youth Theatre production and this year's show has just under 50 cast members aged 12 to 18.

The musical is based on the novel Legally Blonde by Amanda Brown and Ms Hutchins said there was high energy and catchy tunes in the complex show.

She said people couldn't go to the show and not come out smiling.

Tonight the local cast will take the stage with Legally Blonde Jr, at the Bundaberg Playhouse Theatre, 2 B Steffensen St.

Bundaberg News Mail

