Matthew Bennett knows millions of viewers are waiting to see if he loses his virginity on Married At First Sight.
All eyes on virgin groom as he heads off on his honeymoon

Seanna Cronin
5th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
MATTHEW Bennett knows the country's interest in his sex life isn't going away any time soon.

The Peregian Beach-based videographer has been overwhelmed by the attention since revealing to millions of TV viewers he's still a virgin.

On Sunday night's episode of Married At First Sight, the 29-year-old married make-up artist Lauren Huntriss and spent most of yesterday doing media interviews.

"I'm quite exhausted. I don't even think I could have comprehended how much attention it would be when I applied," he told the Daily.

"It's been overwhelmingly positive. People have be reaching out saying how proud they are and how brave they think I am."

Lauren Huntriss and Matthew Bennett tied the knot minutes after meeting on Married At First Sight.
But of course, viewers are already turning their minds to the possibility Mr Bennett will lose his virginity as cameras follow the newlyweds on their honeymoon during tonight's episode.

SportsBet even had odds on whether or not he would have sex on the show, although the bookmaker has since removed the market from its website.

"I'm quite a private person, so talking about these sorts of details is not something I'm comfortable doing," he said.

"I go off the motto, a gentleman never tells, so it's not something I'm looking forward to talking about if and when it does happen. But I know it will be a talking point so I just have to be ready for that.

"I'm really hoping it's the one thing that isn't focused on the whole time. Yeah it might be a big talking point but it's not a big deal in the scheme of things."

The shy, reserved bookworm doesn't exactly fit the MAFS mould, and he's already had to address rumours he's an actor who was paid to go on the reality dating show.

"I find it quite odd. I'm not sure why people would think anyone would announce themselves as a 29-year-old virgin on a TV show in the hope of pursuing a career as an actor," he said. "There are a lot less embarrassing ways to go about it."

Married at First Sight continues tonight at 7.30 on Nine.

channel 9 married at first sight television
The Sunshine Coast Daily

