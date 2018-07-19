All eyes are on Kel in Aussie Racing Cars

FAVOURITE: Bundaberg's Kel Treseder will be a driver to look out for in the Aussie Racing Cars this weekend.

MOTORSPORT: Bundaberg's Kel Treseder has added motivation this weekend to do well in the Aussie Racing Cars.

The KKP Motorsport driver will compete for the first time this season in his home state when the series heads to Queensland Raceway in Ipswich.

He also has a point to prove after the last round in Winton.

Treseder lost the championship lead to Kyle Ensbey after he was penalised for a safety car restart during the final race, race four.

The 34-year-old finished 3rd in the race but was pushed back to 17th after at timed penalty was applied.

Treseder finished seventh for the round and went from first in the championship to second by two points heading into this weekend.

"It was definitely my fault what happened out there,” he said.

"We got a pit lane penalty for it (after the race) and that put us dead last, which was extremely harsh in my view.

"But it is what it is and we have to move on from it.”

Treseder hopes that is with a round win at a track he's done well at.

The former karter won the last time the championship was in Ipswich in 2016, winning three out of the four races.

The team tests at the venue during the season as well.

"It won't be through a lack of practice that we won't do well this weekend,” he said.

"But it will all be about how the car rolls out.

"The competition has stepped up since 2016 and it is at another level now.”

Treseder said there was also plenty of pressure on him to perform as he aimed to close the gap at the front.

"I'll have up to 70 friends, family and supporters down there watching,” he said.

"All eyes will be on me.

"But we'll keep racing for the wins and let it happen.

"Things can turn on its head pretty quickly, so we aim to be consistent.”

Treseder starts his weekend tomorrow with practice before four races are held on Saturday and Sunday.