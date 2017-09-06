All-day Centrelink, Medicare coming to Childers, Gin Gin

EXPANDED SERVICE: New all-day Human Services agents in Gin Gin and Childers will start this month.

CHILDERS and Gin Gin residents will enjoy expanded service hours at new Department of Human Services agents from Monday, September 18.

The new agents will open in each town to give the communities all-day access to Centrelink, Medicare and Child Support services.

These will replace the current visiting service being provided from 9-11.45am weekdays.

It will also create job opportunities for locals in both towns.

The agents will be located at the Childers Neighbourhood Centre, 69 Churchill St, and next to the Gin Gin library at 39 Mulgrave St, and will open Monday-Friday from 9am-4.30pm.

While agents are not departmental staff, they receive extensive training and ongoing support to help locals with access to self-service facilities, certify Proof of Identity documents and access general information.

Department of Human Services general manager Hank Jongen said they would join a network of more than 350 highly trained agents across the country.

"Agents help people in regional, rural and remote communities to do their business with the department, and keep connected with the government services they need, no matter where they live,” Mr Jongen said.

"We know more people in the area are opting for online options rather face-to-face services, so it made sense to open agents and give the community greater access to facilities and services,” he said.

"Agents will be able to help people use our newly designed website, which makes it easier for people to find the information they need.

"People will be able to visit our agents to lodge online claims for payments like Age Pension and Youth Allowance, and be assisted to check on the progress of their claims through our new online Claim Tracker.

"People in Childers and Gin Gin can always use their online accounts or Express Plus mobile apps to complete some of their business with us, but agents can accept printed claim forms and help locals to lodge documents.”

Click here for more information about the services.