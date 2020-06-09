Menu
Fever Clinic.
News

All Covid-19 test results are in relating to farmworker

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
9th Jun 2020 4:10 PM
ALL 174 Covid-19 tests carried out over the weekend in connection to the infected farmworker have come back negative.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service thanked all the teams involved in the huge effort, in particular the Public Health and Fever Clinic teams.

The 174 tests were among a total of 239 done in Bundaberg on Saturday, including general fever clinic testing.

The man who tested positive continues to do well in isolation.

WBHHS thanked the farm and its workers for collaborating promptly and effectively and will inform the community if there are further confirmed cases or risks to the public.

WBHHS encourages the community to be tested for Covid-19 if you have the relevant symptoms, such as runny nose, fever, fatigue, cough, sore throat, loss of sense or taste, or shortness of breath.

The Bundaberg Covid-19 fever clinic at the Recreation Precinct continues to operate seven days a week from 9.30am to 5pm.

