'All clubs happy' that BRL finals are played in Bundy

TRAVELLERS: Wallaroos halfback Luke Waters in action during the Bundaberg Rugby League grand final. Wallaroos finished the season as minor premiers, but players had no advantage in the finals, as is generally the case in other sports. Matthew McInerney

LEAGUE: All Bundaberg Rugby League finals may again be held at Bundaberg's Salter Oval regardless of which team finishes atop the table in 2019.

Wallaroos finished the season as minor premiers and were ultimately named the BRL's club champions, but players did not have any advantage in the post-season as is commonplace in other sports.

The Maryborough club travelled to Bundaberg for the major semi final, which it won, then again for its second-straight grand final, which the club lost 23-20 to Waves.

BRL chairman Mike Ireland said all clubs were happy with the current system, as 2018 minor premiers Wallaroos became the first club to be awarded prize money for finishing atop the A-grade ladder at the end of the regular season.

"As far as home game semi finals are concerned all clubs are happy with the arrangement we have now, only the media started the discussion on the home game semi finals in 2018,” Ireland said.

"We did give out prize money for minor premiers in A Grade in 2018 (for the first time) and also increased the prize money for Grand Final winners and runners up.”

Some Wallaroos and Hervey Bay Seagulls officials have both told the Chronicle they would prefer to host the major semi final, or at least be given a choice of the ground, should win the minor premiership. Any potential change must be raised at the AGM or during the BRL meetings, of which every club president is a director and has the power to vote.

The AGM will be held at Bundaberg's Salter Oval on November 11, from 11am.

Should the BRL's A-grade minor premiers have the option of hosting a finals match? Tell us what you think via email: sport@frasercoastchronicle .com.au.