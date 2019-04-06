All Blacks forfeit again in hockey

HOCKEY: It might not be any comfort for this weekend but the pain and suffering for the All Blacks women's team Division 1 team is almost over.

The side has been forced to forfeit again in the competition with not enough players.

Those players are involved in other sport, which end this weekend.

The unfortunate circumstance has forced the team to not field a team against what would have been a match up against The Waves Cities.

This now means that only one game will be held in the women's competition with Arrows Athletics taking on Raiders.

The sides face each other at 3.55pm at Hinkler Park.

In the men's Division 1 competition, Arrows Athletics and The Waves Cities will face each other at 5.20pm.

Arrows will be looking for its first win in the competition.

The All Blacks have the bye.