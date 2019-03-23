All Blacks focused on performing in big season opener

All Blacks player Nathan McGill is missing for this year's season start.

HOCKEY: The reigning champions insist their preseason won't mean much when the new Bundaberg Hockey Association men's competition starts.

All Blacks start the new division 1 season against Arrows/Athletics today at Hinkler Park.

But while the team won last year's title this season hasn't started as brightly.

The side lost to The Waves Cities before being beaten by Gladstone side the Meteors 5-3 last week.

The All Blacks did lead 3-0 before being over-run by the opposition.

"We've had a few players away,” an honest All Blacks player Des Barritt said.

"We had seven or eight back up from division 2, last week, to play in division 1.

"We controlled the game early but our wheels fell off.”

Barritt expects the side to be back to its best once those players return.

But it won't be this week against Arrows.

"Some will be back, some will be away,” he said.

"Nathan McGill, one of our best players, will be away.

"He's a big miss and we'll need a couple of players to step up.”

All Blacks face Arrows at 3.55pm with The Waves Cities taking on Meteors in the other division 1 game this week at 8.05pm.

Barritt said the Gladstone side will be here for one more week before starting its own competition.

In the women's competition, All Blacks play Arrows at 6.45pm with The Waves Cities facing Raiders.

Barritt, who is also the president of the BHA, said two sides stood out in the trials.

"The Waves Cities and Arrows women look hard to beat,” he said.

"Arrows are looking good after being unbeaten in preseason.

"For All Blacks and Raiders they are returning to competition this year in division 1.”

But Barritt conceded it might take a few weeks to see how everyone stacks up with teams expected to miss players to other commitments early.

The day starts at Hinkler Park at 10.15am with juniors before seniors start at 2.30pm with division 2.