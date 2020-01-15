ALL ABOARD: Loved tradition coming back for Australia Day

LOOKING BACK: A decorated engine at the Bundaberg Railway Picnic in 1931

LOOKING BACK: A decorated engine at the Bundaberg Railway Picnic in 1931

STEP back in time this Australia Day.

Bundaberg Regional Council and the Rotary Club of Bundaberg Daybreak are bringing back the historic railway picnic, once the highlight of the region’s social calendar.

The event is being held at Nielson Park, where railway workers and their families would travel by train for a day of fun.

Although the railway line was gone by 1949, the picnic continued until the early 1970s.

Originally for railway workers and their families the annual Railway Picnics were eventually opened up to the general public.

In the early days most people would catch the steam train to Nielson Park and spend the day at the beach enjoying the various displays and activities on offer.

Children spent the day competing in egg and spoon races and treasure hunts, as well as swimming and eating lollies and ice creams.

Fast forward half a century, and this year’s Australia Day celebrations this month will include mini sports, beach games, a sand sculpting competition, live entertainment and barbecuing demonstrations.

Food and drinks will be available for sale.

Attendees can also order and pre-purchase picnic baskets containing local small goods, cheeses and produce, as well as filled bakery baguette.

The hampers, designed for two adults, are $31. Kids hampers are also available.

Entry to the event is free.

Click here for more information or to order a hamper.