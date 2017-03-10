All aboard for model train club open day

MAKE TRACKS: Meet Bundaberg Model Railway Club members and check out the trains on display at today's free open day.

GET your backside trackside for the Bundaberg Model Railway Club's open day tomorrow.

From 9am-3pm, people can see the various model exhibitions and meet the members of the club, club founder Alf Eckart said.

"We used to exhibit for the show and since the show moved out to the precinct, we hold open days to get people who are interested in railways and children to have a look at the model railway system,” he said.

Entry is free.

Mr Eckart said he had always had a love railway engines and when his father told him there was no future in driving them, he found another way to pursue his passion.

He said the club was the second oldest model railway club in Queensland, having been around for 41 years and, with 34 members, there was no shortage of passion.

Mr Eckart said there had been a constant crowd at the club's last open day, with a total of about 600 people passing through.

"We've noticed a big difference since advertising on Facebook - we've had a lot of younger people are coming in and are interested in the club,” he said.

A 20m x 3.5m extension to the club's building in opened in January. It houses modern digitally controlled trains.

While the club has model trains and sceneries constructed with the latest technology, members have kept some of the original sets for beginners.

The club is at the old showgrounds, off Kensington St behind the medical centre.