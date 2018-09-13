All abilities welcomed at Options Day expo

EQUINE THERAPY: Donna Corr from Southern Cross Support Services with Kristina and Benjamin Nelson at the Options Expo yesterday.

EQUINE THERAPY: Donna Corr from Southern Cross Support Services with Kristina and Benjamin Nelson at the Options Expo yesterday. TAHLIA STEHBENS

PEOPLE of all abilities gathered at the Multiplex today to engage in welcoming and inclusive activities.

Donna Corr from Southern Cross Support Services operates an equine therapy program and said she had seen astounding results in her clients.

The former foster mother of 60 children, some with varying degrees of autism, said horses had always had a calming influence with young people of all abilities.

"If the kids are not confident on sharing their problems with another human being, they will offload on the horses,” Ms Corr said.

"They will talk to the horses because they know their secret isn't going to go anywhere - it's safe with the horses. And eventually, when you're working with the horse and the client, you too form trust, and they'll usually open up and start speaking to you. It works out so well.”

The Bundaberg local has been running the program for over 12 months and said watching the children grow over the 10-week course was incredibly rewarding.

"They are taught safety and orientation, how to safely catch the horse, how to groom the horse, hoof care, what you should feed the horse and what to do when you go into a show ring,” she said.

"We find that it really helps them with their confidence and they get a bit of fitness up as well with the walking they're expected to do with the horses.

"When they first come they're very shy and they're very hesitant to actually speak. Then from about week three to week four we really see the confidence starting to bloom.

"After that they're just flying through. They're using authoritative voices when they need to, and it's just an absolute joy to watch them blossom and gain that confidence.”

The program caters for abilities, from automated wheelchair users to the sight challenged, and the horses are very accepting.

Benjamin Nelson, 10, was drawn to the miniature horses yesterday and was desperate for the animals to be drawn to him too.

"How do you make the horses like you?” he asked Ms Corr.

Benjamin's mother Kristina said her son had autistic spectrum disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, an intellectual disability, and also lived with other difficulties.

"Sometimes I just don't know what's going on in his head,” Ms Nelson said.

"Out in a social situation he can't handle being around a lot of people, so we are interested in doing the horse therapy, and services like this are brilliant.”

"I've got four sons and three of them have learning disabilities, so this event has been a great resource to find out how I can help him and learn what organisations are available.”