Alizee deserves All-Star spot: Cummings

Even if Alizee hasn't got enough votes to gain a start in the All-Star Mile, her trainer James Cummings is confident she should get a wildcard entry into the race.

"Surely she's done enough to get one of the four wildcards into the race," Cummings said on RSN 927.

On Sunday Alizee was in 14th place in the All-Star Mile voting with 1448 votes.

"She'd have to be the sort of horse which gets one of the wildcards. I would think she's one of the clear top four picks for those wildcards."

Cummings said Alizee, who brilliantly won the Expressway Stakes at Rosehill last Saturday, would have one more run before the All-Star Mile on March 16 which would be in the Futurity Stakes (1400m) at Caulfield on February 23.

Alizee firmed from $8 into $4.50 favourite for the All-Star Mile after that win.

Alizee trainer James Cummings after winning the Expressway Stakes.

"That was her best performance over 1200m. To run past horses of the calibre of Trapeze Artist and Le Romain like that was a huge thrill. It's great that she's comeback to racing as a four-year-old in such great style."

Cummings said his in-form Caulfield winner Tin Hat could return to that track to run in the Oakleigh Plate (1100m) on February 23.

"He could be a great lightweight chance if he could get in."