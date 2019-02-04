Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jockey Blake Shinn rides Alizee to victory in the Expressway Stakes.
Jockey Blake Shinn rides Alizee to victory in the Expressway Stakes.
Horses

Alizee deserves All-Star spot: Cummings

by Michael Manley
4th Feb 2019 8:20 AM

Even if Alizee hasn't got enough votes to gain a start in the All-Star Mile, her trainer James Cummings is confident she should get a wildcard entry into the race.

"Surely she's done enough to get one of the four wildcards into the race," Cummings said on RSN 927.

On Sunday Alizee was in 14th place in the All-Star Mile voting with 1448 votes.

"She'd have to be the sort of horse which gets one of the wildcards. I would think she's one of the clear top four picks for those wildcards."

Cummings said Alizee, who brilliantly won the Expressway Stakes at Rosehill last Saturday, would have one more run before the All-Star Mile on March 16 which would be in the Futurity Stakes (1400m) at Caulfield on February 23.

Alizee firmed from $8 into $4.50 favourite for the All-Star Mile after that win.

Alizee trainer James Cummings after winning the Expressway Stakes.
Alizee trainer James Cummings after winning the Expressway Stakes.

"That was her best performance over 1200m. To run past horses of the calibre of Trapeze Artist and Le Romain like that was a huge thrill. It's great that she's comeback to racing as a four-year-old in such great style."

Cummings said his in-form Caulfield winner Tin Hat could return to that track to run in the Oakleigh Plate (1100m) on February 23.

"He could be a great lightweight chance if he could get in."

More Stories

alizee all-star mile james cummings
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Girl, 10, raped by teenage boy

    premium_icon Girl, 10, raped by teenage boy

    Crime A 21-year-old Bundaberg man accused of raping a young girl when he was just 14 years old has been sentenced to serve time in prison.

    Bundy's new art gallery boss shares vision for future

    premium_icon Bundy's new art gallery boss shares vision for future

    Art & Theatre Dr Anita Holtsclaw sets her sights on invigorating region's scene

    Bundaberg Cup is a win for tourism

    premium_icon Bundaberg Cup is a win for tourism

    Business Tourism minister says events like the cup could produce local jobs