Georgina Walker stars as Alice in the timeless classic Alice in Wonderland.
Whats On

You’re invited to MY TEA PARTY

by Talisa Eley
12th Jul 2018 4:31 AM

FAMILIES are set to take a tumble down the rabbit hole as Alice in Wonderland hits stages around the southeast this month.

The timeless classic has been reimagined, featuring stunning costumes, magical sets and all the bizarre characters of Wonderland.

Melbourne actor Georgina Walker plays Alice and said the show was a sellout in her home town, as well as in Sydney.

"The kids love the bright colours and there's been lots of laughter, and we've also included a lot of Lewis Carroll's original poems, which the adults like," she said.

"The Mad Hatter's tea party is my favourite part."

Shows are on at the Powerhouse until Saturday, before moving to the Gold and Sunshine coasts.

