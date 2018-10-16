ALICE IN V8 WONDERLAND

AT THE GRID: Bundaberg's Alice Litzow a finalist in the Miss Supercars 2018.

MOTORSPORTS: Bundaberg's Alice Litzow has made headlines in pageants before, but now she's on a mission to show grid girls are more than just a pretty face.

Litzow is a finalist in the 2018 Miss Supercars Ambassador Program and said it was unlike any other she had been in before.

With a new program pushing education, and a plethora of knowledge regarding motorsports, Litzow said she was all for changing perceptions.

She said she was definitely excited for the up-coming finals.

Earlier this year Ms Litzow was hand picked to represent Australia in the 2018 Miss Tourism Queen International Pageant where she competed against 60 other ladies from 60 different countries from May 8 to 17.

And previous victories for the young lady include winning the 2017 Face of Origin for both Queensland and Australia.

No stranger to the motorsports scene, Litzow said she was either at a karting or race track most weekends.

"It's my life,” she said.

She said her brother James had been karting and she would help in grid marshalling and the pit crew.

But now as an adult, Litzow is getting her turn behind the wheel.

"I've always wanted to do it and when I became an adult I told mum I was going to do it,” she said.

She said for people looking to get into motorsports, "karting is grassroots” and a great way to rev up one's introduction to the sport for both men and women.

When asked what her advice would be to young girls looking to get into karting, she said "go for it”.

"It's not just a guys' sport,” she said.

Whether its behind the wheel or behind the scenes, Litzow said she hopes motorsports is part of her future.

The 2018 Miss Supercars National Final will be held on Friday and as part of the competition contestants fundraise for Variety the Children's Charity of Queensland.

To help Litzow in her fundraising efforts for

Variety, visit

https.teamvariety.

raisely.com/alicelitzow-

2018misssupercars