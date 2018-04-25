‘Probably really bad’: Reds’ massive injury blow in Roma win

THE injury suffered by Liverpool star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the Champions League semi-final win over Roma is 'probably really bad' according to manager Jurgen Klopp.

The English international was stretchered off before the 20-minute mark of the clash which the Reds eventually won 5-2.

Speaking after the game, Klopp told BT Sport: "Oxlade, it's probably a really bad injury.

"If we can say that already before the scan, that's never good news so that means for us it's a massive blow, of course.

"We have still a few very important games to go and the squad doesn't get bigger in the moment, so we obviously need to be creative in the next few games."

Oxlade was replaced by Gini Wijnaldum in the match as the Reds strolled to a huge victory at Anfield.

The injury news also comes as a blow to England's World Cup hopes with the midfielder widely expected to have played a big role for the Three Lions in Russia on the back of his massively improved form since joining the Merseysiders from Arsenal.

Its unclear when a full diagnosis on his injury layoff will be confirmed, but his World Cup could well be in danger.