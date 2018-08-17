Schizophrenia ‘had no role’ in killing: Psychiatrist

People lay flowers at the site where Eunji Ban was found. Picture: Tim Marsden

A DOCTOR who treated Alex McEwan at a high-security mental hospital after his arrest has testified the Brisbane man's schizophrenia played no role in his decision to choke, punch and kick a Korean woman to death, saying he was not suffering from a mental illness during the killing.

McEwan is on trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court for the murder of the South Korean woman in Brisbane's CBD in 2013. Ms Ban was found dead in Wickham Park in the early hours of on November 24, 2013, after being horrifically beaten.

She had been walking to work at her cleaning job shortly after 4am.

McEwan has pleaded not guilty to the 22-year-old woman's murder but guilty to her manslaughter. The Crown did not accept his plea to the lesser charge, arguing the man intended to kill the student throughout the trial.

McEwan's barrister John Allen QC claims the man, who was 19 at the time of his arrest, suffers from schizophrenia and should be found not guilty of murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

However, during evidence today from McEwan's treating psychiatrist at The Park Centre for Mental Health, Dr Angela Voita said she did not believe McEwan was affected by any mental illness when he killed Ms Ban.

"I think it was a very violent offence, but just because it is violent doesn't mean it is due to a mental illness. I think it is explained by … personality … and the disinhibiting effects of alcohol," she told the jury on Friday.

Dr Voita, who has treated McEwan since 2013, said she believed he developed schizophrenia after suffering a psychotic episode following his arrest and incarceration.

"I think Mr McEwan has felt very guilty about what has happened and the affect on his family, in particular the affect it had on his mother," she said.

Dr Voita said McEwan had told her he exaggerated about his mental illness before being transferred from the mental hospital back to the jail but gave no reason why he had done so.

He also spoke to the psychiatrist about reasons why he wanted to run a mental health defence to the charges, the court heard.

" … It is much more acceptable to him and his family that he was unwell at the time because it would mean what he did was due to a mental illness rather than an evil act, shall we say," Dr Voita said.

Yesterday, the court heard from McEwan himself.

Taking the stand to give evidence, McEwan told the jury he "decorated" a tree with dead Ms Ban's hair nearby where he dumped her body after bashing her to death.

The court also heard he stuffed his T-shirt down her throat to stop her screaming during the killing.

"I don't know why, but I decorated the tree beside the tree I put her under with her hair like it was a Christmas tree," McEwan said.

McEwan also told the court that a male demon named Jazzy had haunted him since he was a young boy and he "could hear his presence" beside him, breathing as he slept.

McEwan said it got worse as he entered high school.

"He's been following me my whole life, I call him Jazzy," he said.

"He has horse like legs, with hooves and a hairy human torso, he has normal hands with claws and a goat's head with horns and sharp teeth and he is very muscular," he said.

After his arrest, McEwan said Jazzy began speaking to him.

"Kill yourself, hang yourself, slit your throat, do the same to others," he said the demon told him.

McEwan said the demon told him: "You're a piece of sh*t, it should have been you, I should torture you, she was innocent, it's all your fault, stuff like that".

The court heard McEwan had been treated with electroshock therapy more than 37 times since being arrested.