Alert: Storms, heatwaves and falling bats

As much of Queensland is hit by 40C-plus temperatures, temporary relief is predicted from afternoon thunderstorms.

As much of Queensland is hit by 40C-plus temperatures, temporary relief is predicted from afternoon thunderstorms.

Severe thunderstorms will provide brief relief for southeast Queensland this afternoon before 40C-plus temperatures take hold of the state again tomorrow.

The reignited heat has also caused some concerns from local councils, who will be facing potential closures of parks due to the risk of disease from bats suffering heat stress.

Rescue groups are on high alert, with many of the mammals dropping from trees during prolonged exposure to temperatures above 38C.

Much of Queensland has continued to swelter today, with the highest temperatures in Birdsville (46.2C), Thargomindah (42.7C), Windorah (42.5C), Gatton (39C) and Ipswich (38.7C).

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted severe thunderstorms from central southern Queensland to the east coast, that will bring heightened winds of up to 30km/h.

The southeast Queensland coast is one of the regions on alert for storm activity.

Slightly less severe showers and thunderstorms are also predicted to hit the north of the state this evening, with the western Peninsula, Gulf Country and Channel Country in the firing line.

However, the promise of a wet weekend will dry up quickly, with heatwave conditions set to return tomorrow, with some of the state's hottest areas like Birdsville, Thargomindah, Cunnamulla, Windorah and even as north as Camooweal to reach over 40C from Saturday to Monday.

The west won't be the only region to feel the effects of the heat, with multiple central and coastal Queensland regions bracing for the heat to affect its flying fox population, leading to potential park closures to stop the spread of diseases.

One of those include the Moreton Bay region, with Mayor Peter Flannery revealing council will be monitoring its more popular public parks and bat colonies, including Petrie's Sweeney Reserve, which has some 20,000 flying foxes present.

"Our crews will be keeping an eye on the wellbeing of flying foxes during the heatwave," he said.

"The best thing you can do is report sick or injured animals to the RSPCA - do not approach them under any circumstances.

"Or if you find a large number of deceased flying foxes, please call Moreton Council on 3205 0555."

Other regions expected to be potentially affected include West Ipswich, Kilcoy, Somerset and Lockyer Valley areas and west of Brisbane.

TOP TEMPERATURES THIS WEEKEND

BIRDSVILLE

SAT: 47C

SUN: 33C

LONGREACH

SAT: 42C

SUN: 44C

BOULIA

SAT: 46C

SUN: 42C

CHARLEVILLE

SAT: 41C

SUN: 41C

CAMOOWEAL

SAT: 43C

SUN: 42C

BRISBANE

SAT: 31C

SUN: 31C

GATTON

SAT: 39C

SUN: 42C

Originally published as Alert: Storms, heatwaves and falling bats