Victory beat Wanderers in high-octane clash

IT was high octane. It was bizarre. It was controversial.

But say what you want about Melbourne Victory's 3-1 win over Western Sydney at AAMI Park on Saturday night, above all else it was exceptionally important.

Victory put a listless Wanderers to the sword in a clash that saw both teams reduced to 10 men in an explosive period of first-half injury time, which helped create one of the most eventful A-League clashes of the season.

Western Sydney's freefall continues apace, with Josep Gombau's side falling out of the top six with just two matches remaining before finals.

But Victory climbed back above Adelaide into the top four ahead of a midweek Asian Champions League clash in South Korea that will also determine the club's fate in that competition.

Melbourne Victory players celebrate Thomas Deng’s (right, facing camera) on Saturday night.

Victory this morning wakes in third, but Melbourne City has the opportunity re-jump Kevin Muscat's side during its trip to Newcastle on Monday.

A home clash with bottom side Wellington next Sunday presents a golden opportunity for Victory to solidify that top four spot.

But it must tackle the Phoenix without Kosta Barbarouses after the winger was sent off after an inexplicable brain fade on the stroke of half-time.

Michael Thwaite brings down Rhys Williams to concede the penalty.

Leroy George opened the scoring with a deflected free kick on the half hour mark, before Alvaro Cejudo's clever chip over Lawrence Thomas in the 46th minute threatened to give the visitors an undeserved 1-1 scoreline at the break.

That was until an unfortunate bobble saw Michael Thwaite concede a needless corner from the restart, with further salt crunched into the wound when the Wanderers defender gave a penalty away for tackling Rhys Williams to the ground from the ensuing set piece.

That incident saw Thwaite given a second yellow card and his marching orders, but Barbarouses was to follow a short time later after stomping on the foot of Keanu Baccus while the teams lined up for Besart Berisha's penalty.

It initially went unseen by referee Shaun Evans, but did not escape the attention of video referee Craig Zetter who, despite taking about four minutes to make the decision, correctly called for Barbarouses to be sent off.

To cap the drama Berisha still converted the penalty, with Victory's advantage then extended shortly after the break with an absolute world class volley by defender Thomas Deng, who is unlikely to hit a better strike in his life.

That volley was teed up by a pinpoint Terry Antonis cross, who put in a superb midfield display, while Berisha's work rate across the ground was first class all night.

Barbarouses may also miss the final round clash with Sydney because of his indiscretion, while a late yellow card for Williams was also costly as he will miss the Phoenix clash through suspension too.

The defender is also suspended for the midweek ACL game.