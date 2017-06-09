ALDI: You can't use cashless card here

POPULAR SHOP: Bundy shoppers love Aldi - the company has four stores in the region.

ALDI says people are not able to use the Cashless Debit Card in its supermarkets - and it has no plans to change that.

One of the biggest topics of discussion in the debate over the Cashless Debit Card has been Aldi.

At 1.30pm today, an Aldi spokeswomen said the company was unable to process payments using the card.

"Currently the systems at Aldi are unable to process the Welfare Card," she said.

"We are investigating potential solutions, however at this stage there are no confirmed plans for our system to accept these cards."

But Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, who is pushing to bring the scheme to the electorate, is emphatic - yes, you will be able to use the card at Aldi.

Mr Pitt said he was concerned that Aldi and residents may have been misinformed.

He said it also appeared the Cashless Debit Card was being confused with the BasicsCard, a separate, more stringent income management system used in the Northern Territory.

"Let me be very clear - the Cashless Welfare Card can be used at Aldi and anywhere Eftpos is available, except alcohol and gambling venues," Mr Pitt said.

"Aldi does not accept the BasicsCard, which is entirely different to the Cashless Welfare Card.

"The Cashless Welfare Card and BasicsCard are not the same thing."

Social media has been rife with claims about Aldi not accepting the Cashless Debit Card, - the supermarket's Facebook team yesterday told a customer the company could not accept the cards because it was not compatible with its payment systems.

QUESTION AND ANSWER: The post on Aldi's Facebook page yesterday. Eliza Goetze

Mr Pitt said the Department of Social Services had contacted Aldi today to clarify the situation.

He reiterated that businesses that did not sell alcohol or gambling products would automatically be able to accept the Cashless Debit Card via Eftpos machines.

"They do not need to register or apply.

Earlier this week Human Services Minister Alan Tudge addressed the Aldi concern at a meeting with business owners in Hervey Bay.

Mr Tudge said it had been an opportunity to reassure people and clear up some misconceptions about the card and how it would work.

>> CLICK HERE TO READ MORE OF OUR CASHLESS DEBIT CARD COVERAGE

"It's basically an ordinary Visa Debit Card," Mr Tudge told the Fraser Coast Chronicle.

"Every single business that already has an EFTPOS machine, it will work at," he said.

"And yes, it will work at Aldi - I've been asked that one a few times."

The supermarket giant is a popular choice with local budget-conscious shoppers and has four stores in the region - at Bundaberg Plaza, Kepnock, Avoca and Bargara.

If the cashless card is introduced to Hinkler, some welfare recipients will have 80% of their income quarantined from being used to buy alcohol, gamble and withdraw cash.

The remaining 20% of their benefits will be paid as cash as currently happens.