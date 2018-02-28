Aldi to go head-to-head with Coles after council DA approval

ALDI will go head-to-head with Coles after the supermarket giant's development application to move to a new site on Takalvan St was approved by Bundaberg Regional Council.

The material change of use was granted yesterday at an ordinary meeting of council.

Aldi's Avoca store at Johnson St will close and move to 123 Takalvan St, between Harvey Norman and Stockland Bundaberg Shopping Centre.

It will be positioned conveniently near a retirement village.

Extensions to the existing store were not possible due to the site's size constraints so plans to move to the new site, currently occupied by Tropical Gardens Motor Inn, were put forward.

The development will include 105 car parking spaces.

Entry to the Aldi store is proposed to be by a single crossover being a left-in/right-in and left-out exit only on to Takalvan St to the east of the store.

Aldi proposes to maintain or upgrade the existing footpath that connects the development to the Churches of Christ Care Sugarland Gardens Retirement Village in the north and identify a future connection point with Stockland Bundaberg.

The council received no submissions regarding the development.