Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Aldi reveals new shopping hours

3rd Apr 2020 9:32 AM

Aldi has announced new trading times - including two days of closures - as staff reel from the coronavirus pandemic.

From Monday, April 6, the supermarket chain will temporarily change its trading hours to 8.30am to 7pm, unless other state and local trading restrictions apply.

Aldi stores across the country will also be closed on Good Friday on April 10 and Easter Sunday on April 12 "to give our team members a well-deserved break".

coronaviruspromo

 

"Our employees, Australian business partners and transport operators have been working incredibly hard to deliver more products than ever into stores each day," the company said in a statement.

Aldi staff will get two days off over Easter. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Aldi staff will get two days off over Easter. Picture: Kevin Farmer

"To allow them time to stock shelves and perform a thorough clean of the store for the next day, we have decided to temporarily change our trading hours.

"We want to let you know that there is more than enough food to go around; we just need your patience and support."

The company said it would "continue to re-evaluate these hours on a weekly basis and communicate the decision to either uphold these hours or return to normal trading hours".

"We appreciate that these new times may be an inconvenience and we thank you in advance for your understanding," the statement concluded.

Originally published as Aldi reveals new shopping hours

More Stories

aldi coronavirus panic buying shopping centres shutdown

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundy services mobilise for Care Army

        premium_icon Bundy services mobilise for Care Army

        News ISSUES are going to be complex, and the volunteer group needs to be prepared, warns Burnett’s MP.

        Fresh seafood easier with Grunske’s

        premium_icon Fresh seafood easier with Grunske’s

        News Grunske’s By the River Seafood Market and Takeaway market have made ordering...

        Man guilty to numerous charges to be sentenced in June

        premium_icon Man guilty to numerous charges to be sentenced in June

        News MAN pleads guilty to lighting unauthorised fire and other offences.

        News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        News If you want the paper delivered as well it's just a $1 a day