Aldi releases a $20 sleeping solution

There's nothing worse than lying in bed listening to the sounds of a loved one as they snore through the night.

For many a quick fix is often a jab in ribs, hoping the surprise jolt might cause a change of position and an end to what can be an unbearable noise.

Thankfully Aldi is now offering a longer-term solution in the form of a $20 anti-snoring pillow by Kirkton House, an item currently on sale in UK stores.

The pillow, which features an S-shaped foam insert, works on the principle elevating the head, which assists snorers by keeping the airways open.

According to Australian sleep specialist Olivia Arezzolo, these types of pillows can be effective in putting an end to the noisy problem.

"Anti-snoring pillows work by encouraging the individual to sleep on their side rather than their back," she told news.com.au.

Aldi’s UK stores are now selling anti-snoring pillows which feature a special inset designed to keep the head elevated. Picture: Supplied

"When you sleep on your back your throat muscles are more likely to collapse, which exacerbates snoring."

Ms Arezzolo said while anti-snoring pillows assist with posture, taking a closer look at a person's lifestyle could provide clues as to why the issue occurs in the first place.

One problem that can cause snoring is being overweight. The expert said the reason for this is extra weight causes pressure on the neck which can block the airways.

Additionally, Ms Arezzolo said to forgo drinking at night as consuming alcohol before bed can interfere with your breathing as you sleep.

"Alcohol relaxes the muscles in your throat which would otherwise keep your airways open," Ms Arezzolo said.

While sleeping in the correct position can help with snoring, it might be worth checking if underlying issues are contributing to the problem. Picture: istock

Additionally, the sleep expert said if chronic snoring was a problem, it might be worth considering continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) treatment as an option.

"This is particularly important if you if you have signals of sleep deprivation such as extreme (morning) fatigue and an inability to stay focused or think clearly throughout the day."

Sleep apnoea is also a condition some snorers suffer from. This is a potentially serious sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts.

Other signs associated with sleep apneoa includes gasping for air during sleep, waking up with a dry mouth or waking up with a headache, states information on the Mayo Clinic's site.

Aldi shoppers who have tried the anti-snoring pillows have said the solution is surprisingly effective. Picture: Supplied

Although Aldi's sleeping pillow is yet to be available to Aussie shoppers, according to reviews, it does the job.

"My husband stopped snoring after using these. I could marry Mr Aldi," said one.

While added another: "These pillows are excellent my neck is much better supported than with any pillow I've tried in the past."

News.com.au has reached out to Aldi Australia to ask if the pillows are expected to be stocked in Aldi stores here.