Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The supermarket giant is urging customers to discontinue use of a popular product which has been recalled over a potential choking hazard.
The supermarket giant is urging customers to discontinue use of a popular product which has been recalled over a potential choking hazard.
News

Aldi recalls popular $20 Special Buys item

by Shireen Khalil
18th Sep 2020 9:12 AM

Aldi Australia has issued a product safety recall of the popular children's toy Jack 'N' Jill - Wooden Block Sets (Farm, Jungle and Ocean) over a potential choking hazard.

The item was sold at Aldi stores in the ACT, NSW, Queensland, South Australia, Victoria and Western Australia between June 10 and September 9 this year.

"Aldi takes product quality and safety seriously and wishes to advise all customers of a recall of the Jack 'N' Jill - Wooden Block Set," Aldi wrote on its Facebook page.

Aldi has issued a recall on the popular children’s blocks. Picture: Facebook/Aldi Australia
Aldi has issued a recall on the popular children’s blocks. Picture: Facebook/Aldi Australia

The German retailer added that small magnets may detach from the blocks and fall off, which poses a risk of injury to young children.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the products and return them to the nearest Aldi store for a full refund. We apologise for any inconvenience."

For further information please visit Product Safety Australia.

The products were sold as part of the store's weekly Special Buys deals, first hitting shelves on Wednesday June 10, priced at $19.99.

 

Originally published as Aldi recalls popular $20 Special Buys item

aldi jack n jill wooden block set recall notice

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NEW CANDIDATE: Health, hemp at front of campaign for Bundy

        Premium Content NEW CANDIDATE: Health, hemp at front of campaign for Bundy

        News “The major parties keep having their typical bickering... and nothing ever really changes”

        Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

        Man allegedly sent sex toy to Agnes Water police station

        Premium Content Man allegedly sent sex toy to Agnes Water police station

        News The court heard he also allegedly sent abusive emails to the admin officer but that...

        10 upcoming Bundy events you won’t want to miss

        Premium Content 10 upcoming Bundy events you won’t want to miss

        News THERE is so much happening in the Bundaberg region, we just had to share some of...