Aldi customer saves on shopping to afford bingo for mum

BIG SAVINGS: A devoted Aldi shopper, Jon Hosnell says he can fill up his trolley at a lower price than at the big two supermarkets. Brian Cassidy

FOR Jon Horsnell, shopping at Aldi has allowed him to make some big savings.

He said living close to the Kepnock store had also made things easy.

"It's convenient and it's cheap," he said.

"I've been shopping at Aldi ever since they came to Bundy."

Mr Horsnell reckoned that by doing his shopping at the store he had saved half of what his shop would be at Coles or Woolworths.

"What I've bought today (Sunday) cost me $60, I'd pay double that for the same stuff at Coles," he said.

"We've been able to do a lot more because of the savings.

"I take my mum out to bingo once a fortnight at the Brothers Club and sometimes we might stay for raffles."

While he usually buys the same things each fortnight, he said there were a couple of products he liked.

"They've got some good variety," he said.

"I like the ginger beer they get here, I like to get myself a six-pack of that every now and then."