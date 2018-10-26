Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Aldi has won a court battle against the State Government.
Aldi has won a court battle against the State Government. Contributed
Business

Aldi beats govt in fight for Bundy shoppers to turn right

Carolyn Booth
by
26th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ALDI has taken on the State Government and won, with the supermarket giant successful in having conditions thrown out that would have stopped customers turning right into its yet-to-be built Takalvan St store.

Aldi launched the appeal with the Planning and Environment Court in Brisbane on May 30 this year, with the judgement handed down earlier this month.

The supermarket chain appealed against a number of provisions of its development approval, namely those that limited access from Takalvan St to left in/left out only and would have stopped vehicles travelling along the opposite side of Takalvan St from turning right into the site.

The conditions also sought to make Aldi move its proposed entry/exit driveway 3.6m west of the site's eastern boundary.

The appeal was launched on the grounds that the conditions were not relevant to, and were an unreasonable imposition on the development, or the use of the land as a consequence of the development; or reasonably required in respect of the development or the use of the land as a consequence of the development.

Aldi's lawyers argued the supermarket giant had demonstrated its proposed access would operate in a safe and efficient manner and would not create a safety hazard for existing users of the state controlled road network or result in worsening of the operating conditions associated with vehicle movements on the state-controlled road network.

The application was originally lodged on November 1, 2017 and in Bundaberg Regional Council approved the development slated 123 Takalvan St and 58 Johnson St, Avoca, after referring it to the Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning.

By decision notice dated March 2 this year, the council indicated it would approve the development application subject to the State Government's conditions.

Aldi attempted to argue its case, with the council agreeing with its position, before issuing a negotiated decision notice in April, but the council was unable to overturn the state imposed conditions.

buncourt
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    INSIDE STORY: Pro-nine played a risky tactical game on Jewel

    premium_icon INSIDE STORY: Pro-nine played a risky tactical game on Jewel

    Opinion Minister: 'Where a development is consistent with the planning scheme, and does not contradict state interests, there is generally no legal basis to call it in'

    • 26th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    LNP claims police cut in region 'false': Police Minister

    premium_icon LNP claims police cut in region 'false': Police Minister

    News Police Minister Mark Ryan said these claims were "wrong”

    • 26th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    New Bundy tourism operator hits out after cops called in

    premium_icon New Bundy tourism operator hits out after cops called in

    Business Tensions mount as business owner hits out at port bosses

    Time to recognise mentors of the community - teachers

    premium_icon Time to recognise mentors of the community - teachers

    News Time to recognise mentors of the community - teachers

    • 26th Oct 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners