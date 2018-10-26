Aldi beats govt in fight for Bundy shoppers to turn right

ALDI has taken on the State Government and won, with the supermarket giant successful in having conditions thrown out that would have stopped customers turning right into its yet-to-be built Takalvan St store.

Aldi launched the appeal with the Planning and Environment Court in Brisbane on May 30 this year, with the judgement handed down earlier this month.

The supermarket chain appealed against a number of provisions of its development approval, namely those that limited access from Takalvan St to left in/left out only and would have stopped vehicles travelling along the opposite side of Takalvan St from turning right into the site.

The conditions also sought to make Aldi move its proposed entry/exit driveway 3.6m west of the site's eastern boundary.

The appeal was launched on the grounds that the conditions were not relevant to, and were an unreasonable imposition on the development, or the use of the land as a consequence of the development; or reasonably required in respect of the development or the use of the land as a consequence of the development.

Aldi's lawyers argued the supermarket giant had demonstrated its proposed access would operate in a safe and efficient manner and would not create a safety hazard for existing users of the state controlled road network or result in worsening of the operating conditions associated with vehicle movements on the state-controlled road network.

The application was originally lodged on November 1, 2017 and in Bundaberg Regional Council approved the development slated 123 Takalvan St and 58 Johnson St, Avoca, after referring it to the Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning.

By decision notice dated March 2 this year, the council indicated it would approve the development application subject to the State Government's conditions.

Aldi attempted to argue its case, with the council agreeing with its position, before issuing a negotiated decision notice in April, but the council was unable to overturn the state imposed conditions.