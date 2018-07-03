Menu
A manufacturer demonstrates the use of powdered alcohol. Picture: Supplied
Health

Alcohol powder to be banned in Queensland

by Sarah Vogler
3rd Jul 2018 7:25 AM
A CONCENTRATED form of alcohol powder will be banned in Queensland before it has a chance to hit the shelves after fears it could be used to spike drinks or be misused by minors.

Palcohol Label — Powdered Alcohol
Queensland's Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath has declared powdered alcohol - including Palcohol - an undesirable product, making it ­illegal to sell for human consumption. It follows similar bans in Victoria and New South Wales and throughout the US.

"Like other Australian jurisdictions, and the vast majority of US states where the product originates from, we have moved to declare powdered ­alcohol an undesirable liquor product," a spokeswoman for Ms D'Ath said.

"This decision is based on evidence from health studies and the advice of the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation."

There are fears that the product is easy to conceal and could attract minors.

The government was also concerned that it could be used to spike drinks or be abused with users tempted to "snort" the powder, rather than adding water to it as its manufacturer suggests.

Foundation for Alcohol Research and Education chief executive Michael Thorn said the ban was a good move.

"Product innovation in alcohol is always a worry, especially when it takes a different form such as powdering of the alcohol," he said.

The makers of Palcohol did not respond to questions from The Courier-Mail.

