Alcohol-flavoured gelato hopping out door

YUM: Bargara Brewing Company have joined forces with Nana's Pantry to create beer and gelato.

THE idea of combining beer and ice cream would make a lot of people shake their heads.

But when it is mixed by a master of her craft, it's no wonder it's become a hit.

Nana's Pantry and Bargara Brewing Company worked together to create the Rusty Roo Beer Gelato.

The gelato was released at the weekend and sales have started to take off.

Nana's Pantry gelato master Lizzie Dern the recipe came down to trial and error with lots tasting in between.

Miss Dern has been making gelato for the past six years, constantly coming up with a variety of flavours to tantalise the taste buds.

"When I saw someone had created VB gelato I thought 'I always wanted to try beer',” she said.

"It's gone great guns.”

She said to make the gelato sing, the beer needed to have a "punchy, bold flavour”, which the Rusty Roo could boast.

"It couldn't be done with a pale ale,” Miss Dern said.

"I added texture through the gelato with biscuit.”

Misss Dern said it was the way the gelato was mixed that prevented the creation of "spider-type concoction” of fizz and cream.

"By slowly churning it the bubbles disappear and the flavour remains,” she said.

"It all comes down to balance - you have to make sure it isn't too soft and you have to take in to account the anti-freeze in the alcohol.”

The Rusty Roo Gelato is now available exclusively at Nana's Pantry, The Bargara Brewhouse and The Windmill at Bargara.