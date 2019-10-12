Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Rum and Ice Break team up.
Bundaberg Rum and Ice Break team up.
News

Alcohol content revealed in new Bundy Rum ice coffee drink

12th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Bundaberg Rum flavoured Ice Break will be hitting shelves next week in an exciting new partnership.

The rest of Australia will miss out as the product will only be available across Queensland in independent grocery stores, petrol stations and convenience stores.

Bundaberg Rum said the Ice Break would contain some alcohol but no more than 0.5% in compliance with the Australia and New Zealand Standards Code.

When the NewsMail broke the story on Thursday night, readers were excited about the new product.

A post on the NewsMail's Facebook page received just under 100 comments and 39 shares, while Bundaberg Rum’s Facebook page saw 2000 comments.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Girl hit by car after getting of a bus at Innes Park

    premium_icon Girl hit by car after getting of a bus at Innes Park

    News A 12-YEAR-OLD girl has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital after she was hit by a car.

    $12K cash, drugs found in raids at Thabeban

    premium_icon $12K cash, drugs found in raids at Thabeban

    News MORE than 4kg of marijuana has been found during raids at Thabeban

    Where to find state's best garage sale bargains

    Where to find state's best garage sale bargains

    Smarter Shopping 80,000 Queenslanders ready to buy up on the Garage Sale Trail.

    Top cop fines cigarette butt dumpers

    premium_icon Top cop fines cigarette butt dumpers

    News Inspector Pat Swindells issues warning to careless smokers