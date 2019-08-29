Albanese’s promise for Hinkler, thoughts on Regional Deal

Leader of the Opposition Anthony Albanese speaks to the media during a press conference in Marrickville, Sydney, Tuesday, August 27, 2019. (AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi)

THE Federal Opposition says it’s crucial the Morrison Government splashes the cash on infrastructure projects outside the major cities.

However, it’s backing the Queensland Government in its stand-off with Deputy PM Michael McCormack and Keith Pitt over the Hinkler Regional Deal.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese, who has vowed to reconnect with Queensland, yesterday promised he’d be on his way to Hinkler, though didn’t provide a date.

“As leader, I’ll visit the Sunshine State at least once a month and see as much of it as possible, including Hinkler,” Mr Albanese said.

“I’ll visit Hinkler not to tell locals what I reckon their problems are but to listen to them and work out what a future Labor Government needs to do to improve the lives of the hardworking people of Childers, Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and everywhere else.

“The Morrison Government should quit bickering with states and councils and get on with making their commitment a reality — our regions deserve no less,” Mr Albanese said in response to questions about the deal.

“If the Federal Government had consulted everyone involved properly, we might have seen some action by now.”