Labor leader Anthony Albanese at Bundaberg Rum.
Albanese: no reason why Feds can’t get on with regional deal

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
13th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
TOURING the iconic Bundaberg Rum Distillery as part of his tour throughout regional Queensland, Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese said there was nothing stopping the Federal Government progressing with the Hinkler Deal.

Addressing media yesterday, Mr Albanese said regions weren’t determined by federal or electorate boundaries; thus, the problem for the Federal Government was that without Maryborough it was not a regional deal.

“It’s a bit embarrassing to launch it in the lead-up to just before the Federal election was called; so they’re election commitments.

“But the government can do that, there’s nothing to stop them doing it.

“There’s nothing to stop the Federal Government getting on with it and I don’t understand why Keith Pitt pretends as part of a Federal Government that they have no power over Federal funding — why don’t they do it?”

He questioned why, with the current economy, need for jobs and the region’s unemployment rates, funding for projects concerning local roads couldn’t be brought forward.

“This government makes announcements and then nothing happens, they need to get on with it,” he said.

“And if Keith Pitt wasn’t so obsessed with nuclear power, and that seems to be the only thing that he’s had to say about on the national stage, he needs to say as well where it’s going to be; Bundaberg, Hervey Bay, Fraser Island?

“Where does he want the nuclear power plants to actually be constructed, because I assume, that given he’s such a strong advocate of it, that he thinks there should be one in his electorate.”

