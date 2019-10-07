Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Liberal MP Tim Wilson says he's inspired by the movement in Hong Kong, with protests against Beijing nearing the five-month mark.
Liberal MP Tim Wilson says he's inspired by the movement in Hong Kong, with protests against Beijing nearing the five-month mark.
Politics

Albanese blasts Liberal MP in Hong Kong protest

by Rebecca Gredley
7th Oct 2019 11:41 AM

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has blasted a federal government backbencher who has marched alongside pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

Liberal MP Tim Wilson says he's inspired by the movement in the territory, with protests against Beijing nearing the five-month mark.

Mr Albanese says the coalition backbencher is always focused on himself.

"I don't give him a lot of thought, frankly, and nor do his colleagues," the Labor leader told reporters in Brisbane on Monday.

"I think that Tim Wilson's opinion of himself differs from that of his colleagues, and certainly of me."

The Victorian MP - who is in Hong Kong during federal parliament's break - says the protesters understand their future is at stake.

"They're on the front line of a contest between competing world views and have picked liberal democracy -- and as a liberal democrat, it's hard not to be inspired by that," he tweeted.

But Mr Wilson, Australia's former human rights commissioner, has been accused of hypocrisy after a 2011 tweet resurfaced where he suggested Occupy Melbourne protesters should be water-cannoned.

"If Tim Wilson could get a run standing in front of the water canons, he would," Mr Albanese said.

More Stories

alp anthony albanese hong kong protests liberals tim wilson

Top Stories

    PUBLIC HOLIDAY: Operating hours for some shops

    premium_icon PUBLIC HOLIDAY: Operating hours for some shops

    Business WANT TO know who is open on the Queen’s Birthday?Here are some of the shops in Bundaberg that are open for the public holiday today:

    Tribunal: Sexual assault charge shouldn't stop blue card

    premium_icon Tribunal: Sexual assault charge shouldn't stop blue card

    News THE tribunal rules that a sexual assault crime from 2009 should not prevent a man...

    Mayor refuses to say whether he’ll run at the next election

    premium_icon Mayor refuses to say whether he’ll run at the next election

    News BUNDABERG councillors were asked if they would run in the next local government...

    Jail for man who frightened teen girl in Moore Park yard

    premium_icon Jail for man who frightened teen girl in Moore Park yard

    Crime Man pleads guilty to 10 charges against him