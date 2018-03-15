Alas, the show will go on at the Bundaberg Playhouse Theatre

DROWSY: Ken Venus as Underling and Sherry Barnes as Mrs Tottendale attended to by the maids Marianne Curran, Trish Mears, Renae Pegg and Erin Dell.

DROWSY: Ken Venus as Underling and Sherry Barnes as Mrs Tottendale attended to by the maids Marianne Curran, Trish Mears, Renae Pegg and Erin Dell. Paul Beutel Photography

THE show must go on is a common show business phrase which will come in to full swing as the cast of The Drowsy Chaperone take the stage in its opening night.

The light-hearted musical comedy is the Bundaberg Players' first production of the year - one that almost didn't come to fruition.

Just days before the planned opening one of the major actors had to leave the show due to unforeseen circumstances, with no understudy in place.

Long-time Player Sherry Barnes was able to step in with only three rehearsals under her belt.

Barnes spoke with the NewsMail stating she didn't audition for the role and was only involved in the show as a "prompter” to help the actors.

Barnes said her last appearance was as Lady Bracknell in the 2017 production The Importance Of Being Earnest after 19 years of absence from the Playhouse stage.

"This time last week I had no idea I would be doing this,” she said.

"I am just hoping the adrenaline kicks in before the curtain is drawn.”

Barnes has not only had to learn the lines for the part but also the dance moves.

"It's a huge challenge and I hope I can do justice to the hard work already done by the other actors, crew and orchestra,” she said.

"I've faced other challenges on-stage during the past 50 years since I joined Players and taking over a role so close to opening night is right up there with the scariest.”

Artistic director Rebecca Hutchins said during her time at the Playhouse there had only been a couple of times where we had to replace cast members at very short notice but she was relieved someone of Ms Barnes' calibre had stepped in.

The Drowsy Chaperone will grace the stage of the Playhouse on Tomorrow, for seven shows until March 24. Tickets are available online at www.theplayhousetheatre.org.au.