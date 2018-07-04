Alarm at Newstart changes

Minister for Jobs Michaelia Cash Jobs said the system was designed to make the process of finding a job easier.

BUNDABERG'S unemployed were outraged by the news of a shake-up to Newstart payments this week.

Under the new system, if job seekers fail to attend interviews or apply for a required number of jobs, they will likely lose their Newstart payment.

A report stating job snobs and bludgers who refused to apply for work would have amber and red traffic light colours flash on their phones to warn they are about to lose their welfare payments.

In the major shake-up which started Monday, jobseekers faced a demerit point system which was supported by a new Job Seeker app.

It will provide constant reminders about meeting their obligations. The dashboard will use strong visual and written warnings.

The no-more excuses plan, will use traffic light colours to show whether the job seeker is in the green (fully compliant) zone; the amber (warning) zone; or red (penalty) zone.

If they have no reasonable excuse for failing to meet requirements, a demerit point will be added to their record. The amber indicator will show demerit points and how far to go to the red or penalty zone. Serious failures such as blatantly refusing to work, means immediate loss of payment for four weeks.

Jobs Minister Michaelia Cash said the system was designed to make the process of finding a job easier.

"The new framework is fairer because it recognises that the majority of job seekers do the right thing and should therefore not receive financial penalties,” Senator Cash said.

"It will, however, penalise those who exploit the welfare system by wilfully and repeatedly gaming the rules in order to receive income support payments. This system will reinforce the rights and obligations of both government and those seeking assistance.”

Facebook lit up with Bundy community members against the new system, some saying it was not fair when applicants for jobs outweighed the positions available.

NewsMail Facebook friend Michell Trebbin said she was notified 438 people had applied for one council job and there was a lack of positions available.

"Before everyone goes oh if you really want a job in Bundy you can get one,” she said.

"We know that's not fact for our town. My husband previously applied for a job at the Bundy Council in parks ... and we were notified that 438 people applied for that one job.

"So there are definitely not enough jobs in Bundy.”

Although it may seem there are not many available jobs in the Rum City, the Bundaberg Regional Council said 438 applicantiona were not received for any Park and Open Space position.

"The figure quoted by the jobseeker is not correct,” a spokeswoman said.

"In 2018 there have been four positions advertised for labourers/trainees within Park and Open Spaces with the number of applications received varying from 11 to 92 applications for each role, which clearly demonstrates that council is an employer of choice.”