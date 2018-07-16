Menu
CALL OUT: A working smoke alarm potentially save a Bundaberg woman's life. Mike Knott BUN100418FIRE24
News

Alarm alerts neighbour as unit fills with smoke

Carolyn Booth
by
16th Jul 2018 8:07 AM

A SMOKE alarm has potentially saved the life of a Bundaberg woman, after neighbours heard the alarm and called for help.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Bundaberg station officer Andrew McCracken said just before midnight last night crews were called to Goodwin St after smoke was reportedly seen coming from a unit.

He said a woman was unconsciousness inside the unit while food left on the stove was burning and had began to fill the home with smoke.

"The smoke alarm activated, which notified the neighbour,” he said.

"We entered the unit and roused her.

"If it had gone on - if we didn't turn stove off - it would have turned into a fire.

"If it filled the place up with smoke it could have ended a lot worst.

"Smoke is the killer, breathing that in, even with hardly any fire, that can be enough to kill you.”

Mr McCracken said it was a timely reminder about the importance of having a working smoke alarm.

